Scorpio: It's important to keep your emotions in check today. Someone with ambitious ideas may grab your attention, but before committing to anything—especially financially—be sure to verify their credibility thoroughly. Tensions may arise on the personal front, possibly from those close to you. Avoid sharing your romantic thoughts too freely, as they may be misunderstood or lead to complications. A loved one may long for quality time with you, but your busy schedule might prevent you from meeting their expectations—leaving you both feeling disappointed. Additionally, a minor oversight or forgotten detail could spark friction with your spouse. On a brighter note, your partner may surprise you with a lovingly prepared dish at home, melting away your stress and fatigue with a warm gesture of care. Remedy: Wearing silver in any form can support a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.