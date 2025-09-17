Scorpio: A special compliment from a friend will bring you happiness, a reward for the way you live—like a tree that offers shade to others while enduring the harsh sun itself. Avoid spending on alcohol and cigarettes, as they can harm both your health and your finances. Your wit and charm will make you stand out in social gatherings, but beware—secret affairs could damage your reputation. At work, excuses won’t impress your boss, so focus on delivering results to stay in his good books. A sense of time’s fragility may inspire you to seek solitude, which will actually benefit you. On the domestic front, unmet daily needs such as food, cleaning, or household chores may cause stress in your married life. Remedy: Serve and assist patients in hospitals to strengthen your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.