Scorpio: Your playful and childlike energy will shine through today, putting you in a cheerful mood. Business professionals heading out for work should take extra precautions with their money, as there is a risk of theft. A relaxing evening at the movies or a dinner date with your spouse will lift your spirits. Romance will dominate your thoughts and emotions. Stay honest and direct in your approach—your determination and skills will be recognized. Your ability to communicate effectively will leave a strong impression. Your spouse will bring you comfort and ease your worries in no time. Remedy: Strengthen your financial well-being by offering black and white sesame seeds along with seven types of grains at a religious place.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.