Scorpio: Take breaks and relax as much as possible between work to maintain your well-being. To ensure a smooth life and financial stability, be extra cautious with your expenses today. Spend quality time with family to unwind. An exciting moment awaits as you receive a call from your beloved. Professionally, you will achieve significant gains by completing important projects on time. A deeper understanding of time’s value may make you seek solitude, which will prove beneficial for you. Your spouse will go the extra mile to make you happy today. Remedy: Keeping showpieces, idols, or curios made of Plaster of Paris (POP) at home will contribute to excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.