Scorpio: A heartfelt compliment from a friend will bring you happiness, reflecting the selfless life you lead—like a tree that provides shade to others while enduring the heat itself. Be mindful of your spending today and avoid unnecessary extravagance. Strengthening your understanding with your spouse will foster happiness, peace, and prosperity at home. Disappointment in love won’t deter your spirit, as you’ll find resilience within yourself. You might spend much of the day resting, but by evening, you’ll recognize the value of time. Your spouse may express some honest but critical feelings about your relationship—listen with an open heart. To avoid loneliness, consider going out and exploring new places to lift your mood. Remedy: Support underprivileged students by providing books, writing materials, uniforms, or educational supplies. This will enhance Mercury’s positive influence, clearing obstacles in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.