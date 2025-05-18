Scorpio: You’ve been gifted with remarkable confidence and intelligence—make sure to channel these strengths wisely today. A creditor may approach you regarding a repayment; while you might be able to clear the dues, it could strain your finances. It's best to avoid borrowing unless absolutely necessary. Steer clear of unnecessary arguments and resist the urge to criticize others. Focus instead on harmony and understanding. If you're in love, today brings a deep emotional connection—so profound that it may make you forget the rest of the world. When you direct your energy with clarity and purpose, extraordinary results are within reach. You might spend time with a close friend today, but it's wise to avoid alcohol—it won't add value and could simply waste your time. In marriage, even the mundane can become sacred—and today, love might feel like a form of devotion. Remedy: Treat women outside your immediate circle—with respect and kindness. Doing so will invite prosperity and enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.