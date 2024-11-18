Scorpio: Today brings positivity, with the potential for relief from a long-standing illness. Business ventures could see significant gains, offering an opportunity to take your enterprise to new heights. It’s also a favorable day to address domestic matters and complete pending household tasks. Spending quality time with your partner will deepen your understanding of each other. However, avoid being overly assertive at work; instead, consider the needs of others before making decisions. Make time to connect with friends—it’s essential to nurture your social life, as isolation can leave you without support when you need it most. The health concerns of a child or elderly family member may cause stress, potentially impacting your married life. Remedy: Chant "ॐ नमो भगवते वासुदेवाय" (Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya) 28 or 108 times to enhance your professional success.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.