Scorpio: Your health will remain in good condition today. However, a friend may approach you for a large loan—think carefully, as extending help could strain your own finances. Devote quality time to your family and show them how much you care, leaving no room for complaints. On the personal front, you may experience deep and genuine love. Success will come your way through persistence and hard work. Take some time for self-reflection if you feel lost in the crowd; understanding yourself better will bring clarity and confidence. With a little effort, today has the potential to become one of the most fulfilling days of your married life. Remedy: Show care and compassion by helping differently-abled and physically challenged individuals—this will invite positive energy and contribute to your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.30 pm.