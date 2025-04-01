Scorpio: Your friends may introduce you to someone special who could leave a lasting impact on your thoughts. However, unexpected expenses might put a strain on your finances. Visiting guests will keep your evenings busy. Your partner will miss you deeply throughout the day—consider planning a surprise to make it truly memorable. At work, you’ll receive special recognition. While your family may turn to you with their concerns, you might find yourself absorbed in your own world, indulging in something you enjoy during your free time. On a positive note, your life partner will show extra care and affection toward you today. Remedy: For financial stability, cultivate strong faith, surround yourself with positive influences, avoid ill thoughts about others, and practice emotional restraint.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.