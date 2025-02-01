Scorpio: Avoid interfering in your wife's personal matters, as it may lead to unnecessary conflicts. It's best to focus on your own responsibilities and minimize involvement to prevent creating dependency. Financial gains are likely to come your way tonight, as any previously lent money is expected to be repaid quickly. However, concerns about your parents' health may cause you some anxiety. Romantic moments may take a backseat today due to your spouse’s health issues. Recognizing the fleeting nature of time, you may prefer solitude over social interactions, which could be beneficial for your mental well-being. Be mindful, as your spouse might bring up an issue based on something heard in the neighborhood. Embrace a relaxed day, free from unnecessary pressures, and focus on appreciating life with gratitude. Remedy: For improved health, eat and distribute saffron-based sweets to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.