Scorpio: Your charming personality will draw attention from others today. However, you may need to spend a significant amount on your mother or father's health. While this might strain your finances, it will deepen your bond with them. The day promises overall benefits, but be cautious, as someone you trust might disappoint you. Your love life will remain strong, with no external factors affecting your bond. However, your dominating attitude could invite criticism from colleagues. It's time to address pending issues—think positively and start taking steps toward resolving them. By the end of the day, you'll find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again. Remedy: To improve your financial condition, consider placing reed over your windows and doors.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: Before 2 p.m.