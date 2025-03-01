Scorpio: Meditation will bring you much-needed relief and peace of mind. You have the potential to earn money with the right support, but self-belief is key to success. When resolving personal matters, approach them with generosity, but be mindful of your words to avoid hurting those who care for you. Understanding your spouse’s emotions will allow you to provide the support they need. Your partner longs for quality time with you, and your inability to meet this need may leave them feeling frustrated today. However, their gentle acceptance of your flaws will bring you immense joy. Engaging in singing and dancing can help you release the stress and exhaustion accumulated over the week. Remedy: Incorporate black pepper into your daily diet to strengthen your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.