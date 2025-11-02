Scorpio: Quit smoking to maintain good physical health. Your financial situation looks stable today, but be mindful of unnecessary spending. It’s a favourable day for family matters and completing pending household chores. Your partner will miss you deeply today—plan a sweet surprise to make the day memorable for both of you. You have a unique personality and often enjoy solitude. Although you’ll finally get some time for yourself today, work responsibilities may still keep you occupied. Married life will feel especially rewarding, as you experience its many joys today. You may also realise how quickly time passes when you reconnect with an old friend after a long gap. Remedy: Keep a red glass bottle filled with water in the sun and drink it daily for better health and vitality.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3 pm.