Scorpio: Pay attention to your health today. A new financial deal is likely to be finalized, bringing in fresh gains. However, increasing family responsibilities may put some pressure on your mind. If you feel misunderstood by your beloved, take time out to be with them—an open and honest conversation will strengthen your bond. Move with caution in professional matters, and avoid presenting ideas until you are fully confident in them. In your free time, you’ll find yourself working on long-pending tasks you had always planned but never executed. Your spouse will embrace even your flaws with love, filling you with joy and contentment. Remedy: For career progress, drive seven nails into your entrance door as a symbolic step toward growth and success.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.