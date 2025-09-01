Scorpio: Begin your day with a bit of exercise—it’s time to feel good about yourself. Make it a daily habit and stay committed to it. Any surplus funds should be wisely invested in real estate. The day also looks favourable for handling domestic matters and completing pending household tasks. Romance is in the air—you may find yourself sharing sweet moments, quite literally candyfloss and toffees, with your beloved. Professionally, it’s a good time to send out your resume or attend an interview, as circumstances appear to be turning in your favour, leaving you on top of the world. They say women are from Venus and men are from Mars, but today, Venus and Mars come together in perfect harmony. Remedy: Maintain wonderful health by regularly watering a tamarind tree.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.