Scorpio: Don’t let minor issues disturb your peace of mind today. A disagreement with someone close could escalate unexpectedly, even leading to legal matters and financial expenses. Family members may not meet your expectations, so instead of insisting on your own way, try adjusting your approach to maintain harmony. You may feel nostalgic, missing the presence of a dear friend, yet some uplifting news at work could brighten your mood. Those living away from home might choose to unwind in a park or quiet spot after completing their tasks. An old friend may reappear, bringing back cherished memories with your life partner. Remedy: For prosperity in the family, both men and women should apply a vermilion mark (tilak) on the forehead.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.