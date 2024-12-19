Scorpio: Stay calm and composed, especially during challenging situations. Today, you'll realize the importance of managing your finances wisely, as money only proves useful when you resist unnecessary spending. Home repairs or social events may keep you occupied. There’s a strong possibility of meeting someone who captivates your heart. However, work may not bring favorable results today, and someone close might let you down, leaving you feeling uneasy. Avoid wasting your free time on unproductive activities. On the bright side, your efforts to improve your married life will yield results beyond your expectations. Remedy: Set aside a portion of your food to feed cows for better health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.