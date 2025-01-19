Scorpio: Engage in a sport today—it’s the key to staying youthful and energetic. Avoid any involvement in tax evasion, as it could lead to serious consequences. A dominating approach toward family members may spark unnecessary arguments and invite criticism, so strive for understanding and patience. Your partner will go out of their way to make you happy. Stay alert in your business dealings to avoid falling victim to deception. You might feel the urge to spend time alone and step out without informing anyone. While solitude surrounds you, your mind will be buzzing with thoughts. The evening could turn out to be one of the most memorable ones with your spouse. Remedy: Donate blood to someone in need to attract favorable outcomes in your business or work life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.