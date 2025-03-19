Scorpio: It’s a great day for your health, and your cheerful mindset will keep you confident and energized. You might plan a family outing today and spend generously on your loved ones. However, children’s lack of interest in studies could bring some disappointment. Be cautious in romance—your partner’s sweet words may be flattering but stay grounded. Avoid joint ventures and partnerships for now, as they may not work in your favour. Things might not go exactly as planned today, but on the bright side, you and your spouse will share a deep and heartfelt conversation, strengthening your bond. Remedy: Keep the roots of a banana tree at home or in your office to strengthen family ties.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.