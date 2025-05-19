Scorpio: You’ll feel energetic and alert throughout the day, with your health fully supporting your pace. Before stepping out, be sure to seek the blessings of your elders—it will bring you added benefit and positivity. Avoid the tendency to find faults in others, as relatives may take it negatively. This habit not only wastes your time but also yields nothing in return. A change in perspective will serve you well. When out with your partner, stay true to yourself—let your appearance and behavior reflect your authenticity. At work or in conversations, be direct and clear, as vague responses may frustrate those around you. Still, your communication style and professional skills will leave a positive impression. In your married life, you may find yourself joyfully reminiscing and reliving the tender moments of courtship, rekindling romance and warmth. Remedy: Begin your day by touching the feet of your elders to seek their blessings. This will help maintain harmony and peace within the family.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.