Scorpio: Elderly individuals should prioritize their health and well-being. A new financial opportunity may come to fruition, bringing in additional income. Attending social events will provide a valuable chance to strengthen connections with influential people. However, your romantic relationship might face some disapproval from others.

The knowledge you gain today will give you an advantage when collaborating with colleagues. Travel and educational activities will broaden your perspective and enhance your understanding. If tensions arise between you and your spouse, revisiting cherished memories can help diffuse the situation. Don't miss the chance to reflect on those joyful moments during a disagreement. Remedy: Reading the Hanuman Chalisa will support your health and bring positive outcomes.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.