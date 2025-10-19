Scorpio: Embrace positive thinking to overcome your fears. If you’ve struggled to get a loan, today could be your day. Guide others with warmth and good values—harmony at home will follow. Relive fond moments by going on a pleasant outing with your beloved. Expand professional contacts, especially abroad. Your children might crave more of your attention. Expect heartfelt conversations with your spouse.

Remedy: Practice early morning pranayama (breathing exercises) for mental and physical fitness.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.