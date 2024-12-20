Scorpio: Investing in self-improvement today will bring multiple benefits—you’ll feel more confident and positive about yourself. If you make smart decisions, you might earn some extra money. Children may spend their time actively engaged in sports and outdoor activities. However, a miscommunication or misunderstanding could put a damper on your mood. Unfinished work at your job may require your attention later in the evening, so plan accordingly. Be cautious, as a stranger might create tension between you and your partner. To avoid feeling lonely, consider stepping out and exploring new places. Remedy: Add excitement to your love life by gifting your partner white flowers such as roses, carnations, or jasmine.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.