Scorpio: Reuniting with an old friend will lift your spirits. Be mindful of your spending today, as expenses may add up quickly. Planning a well-structured budget will help you navigate financial challenges effectively. Concerns about an elderly family member’s health may arise. A romantic candlelit meal with your partner will create special memories. Stay focused on your goals and avoid sharing your plans until you achieve success. Prioritizing friendships over responsibilities may lead to difficulties later, so manage your time wisely. Your parents may surprise your spouse with a meaningful gift today, bringing more joy to your married life. Remedy: To maintain harmony in family life, have your meals while sitting on a small wooden stool (chowki) and without wearing footwear.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.