Scorpio: Get ready for sheer joy and excitement if you're heading out for some fun today. You and your spouse can use this opportunity to discuss finances and plan for a secure future together. Dedicate some quality time to your children, teaching them valuable lessons and helping them understand their responsibilities. Your love life may take an exciting turn as your partner might bring up the topic of marriage. Make sure to carefully consider all aspects before making any decisions. It’s an excellent day to launch new projects or put plans into action. You might also enjoy spending your time with a captivating magazine or novel. Additionally, your spouse is in a fantastic mood and might surprise you in a delightful way. Remedy: On birthdays and special occasions, donate white items to those in need to invite bliss, peace, and happiness into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.