Scorpio: Use your intelligence, tact, and diplomacy to resolve the concerns weighing on your mind. Today, you'll come across several new financial opportunities—be sure to carefully evaluate the pros and cons before making any commitments. A short visit to a relative could offer you a much-needed break from your busy routine, bringing comfort and relaxation. Today, you'll realize that love is deeply spiritual—akin to worshipping God—filling your heart with warmth and meaning. Opportunities to showcase your skills will also come your way, so stay prepared. Your partner may feel upset because they simply want to spend time with you, but your busy schedule might make that difficult. Their frustration may be more evident than usual, so try to find a moment to connect. Remedy: Practicing breathing exercises (Pranayama) every morning can help keep your body healthy and your mind refreshed.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.