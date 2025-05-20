Scorpio: Your health will thrive as you share joyful moments with others, but don’t take it for granted—neglect now could lead to trouble later. Fortunately, your efforts to save money may finally bear fruit today, giving you a sense of financial accomplishment. However, be mindful not to let outdoor fun interfere with your studies—it may upset your parents. Remember, planning your career is just as important as play. Striking a healthy balance will not only keep your parents happy but also benefit your future. Your love life remains strong and unshakable. Still, avoid rushing into new joint ventures. If something important arises, seek guidance from trusted friends or family before committing. While you’re often busy tending to everyone else’s needs, today brings a chance to focus on yourself. Take time to unwind and explore a new hobby that brings you joy. Expect a delightful surprise that could add a spark to your marital life. Remedy: For career growth, offer water to a sacred Peepal tree and light a lamp at its roots in the evening.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9.45 am to 11 am.