Scorpio: Today you are under a spell of hope and positivity. Business profits may bring joy to traders and entrepreneurs alike. Your charm and personality could help you make a few new friends, but be cautious—secret affairs could damage your reputation. Overall, the day is likely to be in your favor, making you feel on top of the world. Your spouse’s rude behavior may affect your mood, but small indulgences in food and visiting a restaurant to enjoy exotic cuisine could lift your spirits. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by offering a bowl of milk to puppies or dogs.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.