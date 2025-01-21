Scorpio: Lean on your family for support to ease your tension, and accept their help with gratitude. Avoid suppressing your emotions or carrying pressure alone—sharing your concerns openly can provide relief. Financial benefits in your job or business are likely today, thanks to the assistance of someone of the opposite sex. However, the family atmosphere may not be as harmonious as expected. Be prepared for potential arguments or disputes, and practice self-restraint to maintain peace. If faced with disappointment in love, don't let it discourage you. At work, you might discover that someone you thought of as an adversary is actually a well-wisher. Consider spending quality time with your siblings, such as watching a movie or a match at home, as this can strengthen your bond. Be mindful of your expenses, as financial strain could affect your relationship with your spouse. Remedy: For better health and auspicious results, wear a ring made from the horseshoe of a black horse.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.