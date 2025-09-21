Scorpio: Give your body the rest it needs, as fatigue may otherwise lead to feelings of negativity. Avoid the impulse to live only for the moment or to overspend on leisure and entertainment. Be mindful not to judge others too quickly—many may be dealing with pressures of their own and could benefit from your compassion and understanding. Your love life shines brightly today, filling you with joy and intimacy. The knowledge you gain will also give you an advantage in professional or social interactions. At home, rituals, havans, or other auspicious ceremonies may take place, adding to the positive energy. Married life will feel especially rewarding and blissful. Remedy: Since the Sun symbolizes discipline, following a structured and disciplined lifestyle will naturally bring happiness and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.