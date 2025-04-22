Scorpio: Your kindness will open the door to many joyful moments today. Past investments made with foresight are set to bring rewarding outcomes. Your daughter’s illness may weigh on your heart, but your warmth and care can help uplift her spirits—love has incredible healing power. Matters of the heart may bring a touch of disappointment, but don’t be disheartened; love often comes with its complexities. For businesspersons, today holds promise—a spontaneous business trip could lead to unexpected success. Time is a valuable asset; make the most of it to reach your goals. At the same time, remember that life calls for balance—spending quality time with your family is just as important. In your married life, both you and your partner might benefit from a little breathing room to reconnect and grow closer. Remedy: To enhance harmony at home, consider feeding milk to dogs—especially black ones.