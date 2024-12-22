Scorpio: If possible, avoid long journeys today, as your current weakness could make travel more exhausting. On a positive note, long-overdue payments or arrears are likely to be recovered. Your children may teach you meaningful lessons through their pure energy, joyful innocence, and absence of negativity—they have a way of transforming those around them. Romance is in the air, and you'll find yourself surrounded by opportunities for love. However, be cautious at work; sudden checks or evaluations might highlight mistakes that could cost you. For business owners, this is a good day to explore new directions or strategies for growth. An unexpected connection with someone from your past could make the day especially memorable. As for your married life, prepare for something extraordinary that will break the routine and leave a lasting impression. Remedy: Donate stationery items like pens, notebooks, or pencils to underprivileged students to promote good health and positivity.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.