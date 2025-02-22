Scorpio: Enjoy a day filled with recreation and fun. Avoid making long-term investments and instead, spend quality time with a close friend. Relatives may surprise you with unexpected gifts but might also seek your assistance in return. An exciting moment awaits as you receive a call from your beloved. Maintain a polite and charming demeanor with everyone you encounter—only a few will truly understand the secret behind your irresistible charm. Today, you will experience the true joy of married life. Your children can excel in their studies with your encouragement and support. Remedy: On birthdays and special occasions, donate white items to those in need to bring peace, happiness, and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.