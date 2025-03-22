Scorpio: There’s no need to worry about your health today, as you’ll feel energetic and uplifted by those around you. If you run a small business, valuable advice from a close one could lead to financial gains. An old friend may surprise you with a visit, bringing back cherished memories. However, be cautious—interference from a third party might create tension between you and your partner. While casual conversations are fine, revealing your deepest secrets without knowing someone’s true intentions could be a mistake. Your spouse may cause some frustration today, but instead of stressing, embrace the day as an opportunity to relax, appreciate life, and simply be in the moment. Remedy: Strengthen your love bond by gifting white chocolates to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.40 pm to 2.55 pm.