Scorpio: Long-suppressed issues may resurface, leading to some mental strain. Unexpected expenses could add to your financial pressure. On the bright side, your parents’ health will show noticeable improvement, and they’ll express their affection warmly. Your charisma will shine today, drawing positive attention—especially from the opposite sex. At work, circumstances are likely to align in your favor, making it a productive day. Take time to connect with the younger members of your family; neglecting this could disrupt your efforts to maintain harmony at home. A lack of support from your partner during a challenging moment may leave you feeling let down. Remedy: Show respect and gratitude toward scholars, wise individuals, and just people to support continued financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.