Scorpio: Today will offer you some much-needed relaxation. Consider giving yourself a soothing oil massage to ease muscle tension. Be mindful of your expenses—focus on purchasing only essential items. The behavior of a family member might trouble you, so it's important to have an open conversation with them. Your spouse could feel stressed by the emotional weight you're carrying, so try to address it calmly. Spend time with knowledgeable individuals today; their insights could provide valuable lessons. Although you’ll want to indulge in one of your favorite hobbies, unexpected visitors may disrupt your plans. In your married life, things might feel chaotic or difficult to manage, so patience will be key. Remedy: Keep an image of Lord Ganesha with you to strengthen your relationship with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.