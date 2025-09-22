Scorpio: The loyalty and courage of your spouse will bring you joy today. Since financial needs can arise unexpectedly, it is wise to plan ahead and start saving diligently. Children may cause some concern by focusing more on outdoor activities than on shaping their careers. In matters of love, avoid being overly submissive. At work, you are likely to receive appreciation and compliments. Young ones of this sign may spend the entire day playing sports, so parents should keep a watchful eye to prevent any injuries. Romance will flourish, though minor health issues could cause some discomfort. Remedy: Chant “ॐ स्त्रां स्त्रीं स्त्रौं सः केतवे नमः” 11 times to attract favorable outcomes in your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.15 pm to 2.30 pm.