Scorpio: You may face an important decision today, which could make you feel tense and anxious. This will also be a day of financial realization, as you understand the impact of unnecessary spending on your future. Use your intelligence and influence to resolve sensitive family matters with care. Nurture your relationship like a precious treasure to keep love alive. Your dedication and hard work will yield positive results at the workplace. While travel may not bring immediate gains, it will set the stage for future opportunities. Today, you and your spouse will create a beautiful and unforgettable memory together. Remedy: For excellent health benefits, keep water in a copper vessel near your bedside at night and pour it at the root of the nearest tree the next morning.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.40 pm to 2.55 pm.