Scorpio: You will feel energetic today, though work pressure may leave you a little irritable. Avoid making investments for now. Some older family members may place demanding expectations on you. Wedding bells may ring for a few, while others could find romance uplifting their spirits. Partnerships or joint ventures initiated today may prove rewarding in the long run, though not without facing opposition from associates. Exercise caution while driving at night, especially on your way back from work, as negligence could lead to mishaps or health setbacks. On a brighter note, your spouse will remind you today that true happiness can be found right here on earth. Remedy: For financial well-being, chant “ॐ गं गणपतये नमः” (Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha) 11 times daily.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3.30 pm.