Scorpio: If you haven’t been getting enough rest, you may feel exceptionally tired and require extra downtime. Financially, things look promising—if you’ve lent money to someone, you’re likely to receive it back today. Children will lend a helping hand with household chores. Romantic feelings will be mutual, adding warmth to your day. Harness your intellectual abilities to tackle professional tasks and generate fresh ideas. Despite a busy schedule, you can carve out some time to spend with your life partner. However, minor disagreements might arise during this time. By the end of the day, you’ll realize that your spouse is truly a blessing in your life. Remedy: To boost your health, offer raw coal to flowing water in the evening.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 2.25 pm.