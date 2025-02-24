Scorpio: Children will bring joy to your evening, making it the perfect time to unwind with a nice dinner and relax after a long, hectic day. Their presence will uplift your spirits and refresh your energy. Before rushing to buy more, make the most of what you already have. Neglecting family time may lead to issues at home, so be mindful of maintaining those connections. Stay alert, as someone may try to flirt with you. Avoid committing to new joint ventures without seeking advice from trusted individuals. Today, you won’t be concerned about others' opinions. Instead, you may prefer solitude over socializing, choosing to enjoy your own company. A small lie from your spouse might upset you, but try not to let it weigh on your mind. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, feed cows and brown dogs.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.