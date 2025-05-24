Scorpio: You’ll feel a surge of energy today, but mounting work pressure might leave you feeling a bit irritable. On the bright side, profits in business could bring happiness to many traders and entrepreneurs—perhaps including you. Be cautious not to let your friends take advantage of your kind and generous nature. In matters of love, you'll find that both you and your partner are especially mindful of family sentiments today, which will strengthen your bond. An important and unexpected invitation may come your way, bringing pleasant surprises. If you’ve been feeling weighed down or unlucky lately, today may bring a shift—you’ll begin to feel truly blessed. Life is gradually aligning in your favor, and today you’ll recognize that things are finally falling into place. Remedy: For harmony in family life, show respect and gratitude to wise and principled individuals—scholars, teachers, and intellectuals.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.