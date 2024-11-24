Scorpio: Unwanted thoughts may cloud your mind today. Keep yourself engaged in physical activities, as idle time can lead to negativity. Financial transactions will occur throughout the day, but by evening, you'll manage to save a decent amount. Be cautious—over-generosity might lead certain people close to you to take advantage. If something you said has upset your partner, recognize your mistake and make amends before it escalates. While it's a good day for recreation and entertainment, stay vigilant if you're handling business matters. In your free time, you may finally tackle tasks you've long planned but never got around to completing. By the end of the day, your partner might surprise you with their wonderful side. Remedy: For increased family happiness and unity, take a square piece of copper, apply saffron to it, wrap it in a red cloth, and bury it in a quiet spot at sunrise.

Lucky Colour: Bright Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.