Scorpio: Today is an excellent day to focus on your religious and spiritual pursuits. You have a solid understanding of the value of money, and the savings you set aside today will prove useful in the future, helping you navigate any major challenges. The cheerful nature of your family members will brighten the atmosphere at home. You will experience love that feels pure and sincere. Positive changes may occur in your work environment, bringing improvements. However, avoid being too quick to express your feelings to others today. Your efforts to enhance your marital life will exceed your expectations, bringing more joy than anticipated. Remedy: Maintain happiness and good health by feeding fried snacks (pakodas) to crows, which are associated with the planet Saturn.

Lucky Colour: Blood Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.