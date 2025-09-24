Scorpio: Your dearest dream is likely to come true today, but try to keep your excitement in check, as overexcitement could create minor issues. Efforts to save money may not succeed, but there’s no need to worry—your financial situation will improve soon. Someone at home may feel annoyed with your recent actions, so handle things calmly. On the brighter side, your love life looks wonderful—full of passion and positivity. Bold decisions and confident steps are likely to bring rewarding outcomes. You may also find yourself in the spotlight, with the help you once extended to someone finally being acknowledged. In married life, the day promises vibrant and colorful moments like never before. Remedy: Wear a gold ring on your ring finger to strengthen financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 12 noon to 1 pm.