Scorpio: Focus on recognizing the emotions that truly motivate you. Let go of negative thoughts like fear, doubt, anger, and greed, as they act like magnets for outcomes opposite to your desires. Today, you might experience financial gains thanks to your children, bringing immense happiness. Your spouse’s thoughtful efforts will fill your day with joy. When going out with your partner, stay true to yourself in both appearance and behaviour—it will enhance your connection. Professionally, your skills and expertise might be tested, so channel your focus and effort to achieve the results you aim for. Remember, God helps those who help themselves. You and your spouse may find ample time to enjoy each other's company and nurture your bond today. Remedy: Clear out trash and iron waste from the attic or top shelves of your home to invite positivity into your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.