Scorpio: Today brings excellent health and a positive mindset, keeping you energized and confident. Financial security is important, so start saving wisely for the future. An evening social gathering will exceed your expectations, bringing joy and connection. You may find yourself captivated by the beauty of nature today. Your partners will be supportive and enthusiastic about your new ideas and ventures. While sports play a vital role in life, ensure they don’t overshadow your education. A truly special and memorable day awaits you with your spouse. Remedy: To maintain financial stability, apply a paste of saffron or turmeric on your forehead before stepping out for any work.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.