Scorpio: You may find yourself needing to make important decisions today, which could bring tension and nervousness. It’s not the most favorable day financially, so be mindful of your expenses. Love, companionship, and bonding are strengthening, but interference from a third party may cause friction with your partner. Staying focused at work will bring rewards and benefits. Be cautious of distractions—getting absorbed in a movie or mobile entertainment might make you neglect important tasks. Additionally, outside interference could strain your relationship with your spouse. Remedy: Supporting individuals with leprosy and caring for those with hearing or speech impairments can contribute to maintaining excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.