Scorpio: Today, your charm and presence will leave a lasting impression—like a subtle yet captivating fragrance. Financially, speculative ventures could prove rewarding. Later in the day, an unexpected piece of good news will bring joy and celebration to your entire family. Your love, steadfast and unconditional, holds a unique power to inspire and create magic. While you may feel like you're navigating things on your own, support from colleagues or associates might be limited—but stay resilient. Consider making small changes to your appearance today; they could boost your confidence and even draw the attention of someone special. Romance is in the air—your spouse is likely to surprise you with a thoughtful and heartfelt gesture. Remedy: Chant the mantra

"अर्धकायं महावीर्यं चन्द्रादित्यविमर्दनम्।

सिंहिकागर्भसंभूतं तं राहुं प्रणमाम्यहम्।।”

(Ardhakaayam Mahaaveeryam, Chandraaditya Vimardanam; Simhika Garbha Sambootham, Tam Rahum Pranamaamyaham)

11 times to invite growth and success into your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.