Scorpio: health concerns may cause some discomfort today, so take extra care of yourself. Avoid unrealistic financial planning, as it could lead to a shortage of funds. On the family front, tensions may arise if you neglect your responsibilities, so handle matters with patience and understanding. In love, exercising control over your emotions will help prevent misunderstandings that could put your relationship at risk. On a brighter note, artists and working women are likely to have a highly productive and rewarding day. Spending time with siblings—perhaps watching a movie or match together at home—will strengthen bonds and increase affection within the family. Be mindful not to let others have more influence over you than your partner, as this could invite friction in your relationship. Remedy: Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa will bring positive results for your health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.